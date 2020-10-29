(News Focus) New generation of chaebol leaders faces growing calls for paradigm shift

Following the death of Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee, all eyes are now on how his only son and vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., Jae-yong, 52, will pay more than 10 trillion won (US$8.85 billion) in inheritance tax and officially take the helm of the nation's most valuable company. The tech firm's overall revenue accounts for about one-fifth of South Korea's GDP, mostly from sales of chips and handsets.

