Seoul stocks extend losses late Thur. morning on global virus surge
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their earlier losses late Thursday morning on an overnight Wall Street plunge, as the new coronavirus outbreaks in the major global economies continued to surge at an alarming rate.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 39.08 points, or 1.67 percent, to 2,306.18 as of 11:20 a.m.
Losses widened after opening sharply lower, tracking the 3.43 percent plunge on the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday (New York time). The tech-laden Nasdaq Composite tumbled 3.73 percent, and the S&P 500 plummeted 3.53 percent, amid massive foreign selling.
Investor sentiment grew risk-averse, as a resurgence in virus cases in the United States and Europe raised concerns that the worsening pandemic may deliver heavy damage to the global economy.
The U.S. daily COVID-19 hospitalization soared in the past week, with heavily populated parts of Europe tightening quarantine measures.
Most large caps traded lower, while pharmaceuticals fared better.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics dropped 1.69 percent. The tech giant reported robust third-quarter earnings shortly before the session's open.
No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 2.29 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics gained 1.41 percent, and Celltrion advanced 0.62 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver edged up 0.17 percent, while its rival Kakao dipped 1.59 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem fell 1.09 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI dropped 1.98 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, retreated 2.59 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO declined 3.47 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,134.95 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.35 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
2
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
3
Park Re-hyun: Unsung pioneer of Korean modern art who juggled art, family life, language
-
4
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
5
BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year
-
1
Retiring football legend says mental, not physical, issues pushed him into retirement
-
2
New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections remain problem
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases bounce back to triple digits again, cluster infections put virus fight to test
-
4
Hyundai unveils design of Genesis GV70 SUV
-
5
(LEAD) Popular Seoul clubs to close on Halloween weekend