Unid Q3 net income down 26.3 pct. to 23 bln won

All News 13:38 October 29, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Unid Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 23 billion won (US$20.3 million), down 26.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 23.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 21.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 5 percent to 214.4 billion won.
