LS Electric Q3 net income down 50.4 pct. to 18.8 bln won

All News 13:57 October 29, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- LS Electric Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 18.8 billion won (US$16.6 million), down 50.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 21.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 53.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 1.9 percent to 558.6 billion won.
