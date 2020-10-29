Hyundai Mobis Q3 net falls 33 pct. to 391.3 bln won
All News 14:07 October 29, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 391.3 billion won (US$345.6 million), down 32.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 598.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 603.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 5.8 percent to 9.99 trillion won.
The operating profit was 20.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
