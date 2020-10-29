Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seah Besteel swings to red in Q3

All News 14:17 October 29, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Seah Besteel Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net loss of 14.2 billion won (US$12.5 million), shifting from a profit of 1.5 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 19.1 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a loss of 423 million won a year earlier. Sales fell 20 percent to 571.7 billion won.
