S. Korea to upgrade early warning aircraft with Boeing
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea decided Thursday to upgrade its Peace Eye airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) planes in cooperation with U.S. manufacturer Boeing, the arms procurement agency said.
The 490 billion-won (US$433 million) project calls for improving the Boeing-737-based Peace Eye planes' Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) and Link-16 tactical data link systems by 2025, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration said.
The decision was made during a defense project promotion committee meeting.
The improvement is aimed at better ensuring the planes' interoperability in case of combined operations between South Korea and the United States, the agency said.
The Air Force currently operates four Peace Eye planes, which are equipped with advanced radar systems to detect aircraft and other vehicles at long ranges and conduct command and control by directing strikes by fighter jets.
During Thursday's meeting, held via videoconference due to the coronavirus pandemic, the committee also decided to indigenously develop core parts to upgrade Link-16's interface and remote control offices, the agency said.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
2
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
3
Park Re-hyun: Unsung pioneer of Korean modern art who juggled art, family life, language
-
4
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
5
BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year
-
1
Retiring football legend says mental, not physical, issues pushed him into retirement
-
2
New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections remain problem
-
3
Hyundai unveils design of Genesis GV70 SUV
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases bounce back to triple digits again, cluster infections put virus fight to test
-
5
(3rd LD) Popular Seoul clubs to close on Halloween weekend