Daelim Industrial Q3 net income up 28.5 pct. to 229.1 bln won
All News 15:34 October 29, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Daelim Industrial Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 229.1 billion won (US$202.5 million), up 28.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 249.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 223 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 2.7 percent to 2.22 trillion won.
(END)
