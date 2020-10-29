KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SKNetworks 4,510 DN 35
Daesang 24,800 DN 300
ORION Holdings 12,500 DN 200
NEXENTIRE 5,270 DN 130
CHONGKUNDANG 159,000 UP 2,500
KCC 156,000 DN 4,000
SKBP 155,500 DN 1,500
LotteFood 305,500 DN 3,000
SamsungF&MIns 185,500 DN 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,700 DN 300
Kogas 28,350 DN 550
Hanwha 25,100 DN 400
DB HiTek 33,400 UP 750
SK hynix 81,700 DN 1,200
HyundaiEng&Const 30,300 DN 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,500 DN 900
Donga Socio Holdings 109,500 DN 3,000
Youngpoong 493,000 DN 10,000
DOOSAN 46,850 UP 50
DaelimInd 83,400 DN 3,100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15550 DN450
KiaMtr 53,000 DN 800
Shinsegae 210,500 DN 2,500
Nongshim 287,500 DN 2,000
BoryungPharm 14,600 DN 50
L&L 10,300 DN 100
SGBC 27,600 DN 300
Hyosung 75,100 DN 1,000
KAL 20,300 DN 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,380 UP 30
POSCO CHEMICAL 75,200 DN 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 29,500 DN 600
LOTTE Fine Chem 49,300 DN 1,000
LG Corp. 70,300 DN 1,700
Hyundai M&F INS 24,600 DN 200
CJ 77,400 DN 1,400
JWPHARMA 31,300 DN 150
LGInt 15,500 0
DongkukStlMill 6,240 DN 200
SBC 9,310 DN 520
(MORE)
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
2
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
3
Park Re-hyun: Unsung pioneer of Korean modern art who juggled art, family life, language
-
4
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
5
BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year
-
1
Retiring football legend says mental, not physical, issues pushed him into retirement
-
2
New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections remain problem
-
3
Hyundai unveils design of Genesis GV70 SUV
-
4
Supreme Court confirms 17-year prison term for ex-President Lee Myung-bak in corruption case
-
5
(3rd LD) Popular Seoul clubs to close on Halloween weekend