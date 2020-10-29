KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SKC 74,300 UP 400
GS Retail 32,900 DN 1,050
Ottogi 548,000 DN 7,000
IlyangPharm 72,600 UP 600
F&F 91,800 DN 4,000
Mobis 238,000 DN 14,500
KumhoPetrochem 133,500 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,600 DN 550
HMM 9,490 UP 40
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 239,000 DN 7,500
HYUNDAI WIA 44,250 DN 600
HDC HOLDINGS 10,200 DN 100
S-1 82,400 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 158,000 DN 4,000
OCI 66,200 UP 900
LS ELECTRIC 50,800 DN 1,800
KorZinc 381,500 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,050 DN 60
SYC 48,500 DN 1,150
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,650 DN 350
HyundaiMipoDock 28,650 DN 1,000
IS DONGSEO 38,200 DN 1,100
S-Oil 55,600 DN 1,300
Hanon Systems 11,750 DN 350
SK 188,000 DN 4,000
DAEKYO 3,945 DN 95
GKL 12,150 DN 200
Handsome 28,350 DN 200
Asiana Airlines 3,600 DN 100
COWAY 70,200 DN 1,600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,150 DN 150
LOTTE SHOPPING 85,100 DN 3,400
Hanchem 145,500 UP 500
KEPCO 20,300 DN 250
SamsungSecu 33,400 DN 200
KG DONGBU STL 7,970 DN 70
DWS 22,150 DN 450
UNID 44,150 DN 850
SKTelecom 222,500 DN 7,000
S&T MOTIV 50,700 DN 1,200
