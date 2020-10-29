KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HyundaiElev 37,400 DN 750
CheilWorldwide 20,800 UP 150
KT 22,600 DN 250
SAMSUNG CARD 30,100 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL144500 DN500
IBK 8,320 DN 110
LOTTE TOUR 14,900 DN 250
LG Uplus 11,350 DN 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,900 DN 1,900
SAMSUNG C&T 111,000 DN 2,000
PanOcean 3,690 DN 135
KT&G 82,200 DN 800
DHICO 14,150 UP 350
LG Display 14,450 DN 350
DSINFRA 8,430 DN 160
Kangwonland 21,800 DN 750
NAVER 298,500 0
DONGSUH 29,400 UP 400
Kakao 343,000 DN 3,500
NamhaeChem 8,010 DN 50
SamsungEng 10,400 DN 250
NCsoft 813,000 UP 11,000
BGF 4,090 DN 150
DSME 21,750 DN 550
DWEC 2,990 DN 80
Donga ST 85,000 DN 2,300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,550 DN 250
CJ CheilJedang 369,000 UP 1,000
DongwonF&B 164,500 DN 4,000
KEPCO KPS 27,700 DN 500
LGH&H 1,507,000 DN 17,000
LGCHEM 651,000 UP 9,000
KEPCO E&C 15,800 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 73,100 UP 600
HALLA HOLDINGS 32,550 DN 550
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,100 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 87,200 DN 2,800
Celltrion 253,000 UP 10,500
Huchems 24,100 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 93,400 UP 500
