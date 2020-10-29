HyundaiElev 37,400 DN 750

CheilWorldwide 20,800 UP 150

KT 22,600 DN 250

SAMSUNG CARD 30,100 DN 200

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL144500 DN500

IBK 8,320 DN 110

LOTTE TOUR 14,900 DN 250

LG Uplus 11,350 DN 300

SAMSUNG LIFE 63,900 DN 1,900

SAMSUNG C&T 111,000 DN 2,000

PanOcean 3,690 DN 135

KT&G 82,200 DN 800

DHICO 14,150 UP 350

LG Display 14,450 DN 350

DSINFRA 8,430 DN 160

Kangwonland 21,800 DN 750

NAVER 298,500 0

DONGSUH 29,400 UP 400

Kakao 343,000 DN 3,500

NamhaeChem 8,010 DN 50

SamsungEng 10,400 DN 250

NCsoft 813,000 UP 11,000

BGF 4,090 DN 150

DSME 21,750 DN 550

DWEC 2,990 DN 80

Donga ST 85,000 DN 2,300

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,550 DN 250

CJ CheilJedang 369,000 UP 1,000

DongwonF&B 164,500 DN 4,000

KEPCO KPS 27,700 DN 500

LGH&H 1,507,000 DN 17,000

LGCHEM 651,000 UP 9,000

KEPCO E&C 15,800 DN 200

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 73,100 UP 600

HALLA HOLDINGS 32,550 DN 550

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,100 DN 200

LGELECTRONICS 87,200 DN 2,800

Celltrion 253,000 UP 10,500

Huchems 24,100 DN 50

DAEWOONG PHARM 93,400 UP 500

(MORE)