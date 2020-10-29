KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 61,000 DN 1,400
KIH 71,400 DN 900
LOTTE Himart 30,500 DN 1,050
GS 33,800 DN 750
CJ CGV 20,450 DN 150
LIG Nex1 28,550 DN 350
Fila Holdings 39,900 DN 1,450
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 177,500 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 30,800 DN 600
HANWHA LIFE 1,565 DN 25
AMOREPACIFIC 165,000 UP 4,000
LF 14,850 DN 400
FOOSUNG 9,200 DN 20
SK Innovation 129,500 DN 2,000
POONGSAN 25,500 DN 900
KBFinancialGroup 41,000 DN 1,050
Hansae 17,800 DN 150
LG HAUSYS 66,300 DN 2,000
Youngone Corp 29,300 DN 1,400
KOLON IND 36,300 DN 1,000
HanmiPharm 270,000 DN 3,500
BNK Financial Group 5,670 DN 90
emart 143,500 DN 5,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY330 00 UP100
KOLMAR KOREA 44,850 DN 700
HANJINKAL 76,900 DN 1,900
DoubleUGames 63,800 DN 1,700
CUCKOO 92,200 DN 1,100
COSMAX 112,500 0
MANDO 36,900 UP 550
INNOCEAN 58,200 DN 1,600
Doosan Bobcat 28,350 DN 1,050
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,750 DN 750
Netmarble 123,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S218500 DN4500
ORION 116,000 UP 500
BGF Retail 122,500 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 363,000 UP 17,000
HDC-OP 20,050 0
WooriFinancialGroup 9,010 DN 50
(END)
