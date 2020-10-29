Samsung Engineering Q3 net profit down 15.9 pct. to 59.6 bln won
All News 15:46 October 29, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 59.6 billion won (US$52.7 million), down 15.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 100.1 billion won, up 0.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 2 percent to 1.6 trillion won.
The operating profit was 27.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
