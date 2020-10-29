KBO increases crowd size, tightens health protocols for postseason in Nov.

Even in case of positive COVID-19 tests involving players or other members of tams, the postseason will continue on. In addition to their usual, 30-man postseason roster, teams will be required to submit an emergency roster one day before the start of each series. If a player on the active roster tests positive for the virus, someone from that emergency squad can step in as a replacement. There is no limit on the size of the emergency roster, but all players must have postseason eligibility; they must have been on their team's regular season active roster by Aug. 15.