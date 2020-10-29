S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 29, 2020
All News 16:30 October 29, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.678 0.674 +0.4
3-year TB 0.927 0.914 +1.3
10-year TB 1.527 1.497 +3.0
2-year MSB 0.848 0.838 +1.0
3-year CB (AA-) 2.240 2.232 +0.8
91-day CD 0.630 0.630 0.0
