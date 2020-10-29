Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to sell 12.4 tln won worth of Treasurys in November

All News 17:00 October 29, 2020

SEJONG, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 12.4 trillion won (US$10.9 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.

The ministry will issue 2.9 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of three years and another 2.4 trillion won in five-year bonds in November, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

S. Korea to sell 12.4 tln won worth of Treasurys in November - 1

It also intends to sell 3 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years and 1 trillion won in 20-year Treasurys, while floating 3.1 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years.

South Korea issued 15.8 trillion won in state bonds this month.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Treasurys-November sales
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!