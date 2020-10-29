Go to Contents Go to Navigation

GM Korea workers to go on partial strike in wage dispute

All News 23:24 October 29, 2020

INCHEON, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers at GM Korea Co. decided Thursday to go on a partial strike after they failed to narrow differences with management in wage negotiations, the union said.

The union will stage a four-hour walkout on Friday and next Monday, it said.

The workers will also reject overtime work till the union's strike taskforce holds its next meeting.

The labor and management have held 21 rounds of negotiations this year.

This photo provided by a reader shows a GM Korea production line at a plant in Bupyeong, west of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

