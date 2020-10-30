Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:06 October 30, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 30.

Korean-language dailies
-- Half of public sees Moon administration's property policy responsible for soaring prices: survey (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Some 60 prosecutors revolt against justice minister (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party moves to nominate candidates for Seoul, Busan by-elections (Donga llbo)
-- Democratic Party to produce candidates for Seoul, Busan mayoral races (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Bank loans for 20-somethings surge 47 pct amid real estate, stock investment boom (Segye Times)
-- Prosecutors engage in group resistance against justice minister (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lime Asset siphoned off 125 bln won of investment overseas (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party moves to revise party constitution to run in Seoul, Busan by-elections (Hankyoreh)
-- Supreme Court confirms ex-President Lee's 17-year jail term (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Black trading grows in housing rent market (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung Electronics posts record earnings, to invest 35 tln won by end of 2020 (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Ex-President Lee loses appeal, gets 17 years in jail (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Biden will be more rigorous on North Korea, experts say (Korea Herald)
-- Virus spread continues as distancing rules eased (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!