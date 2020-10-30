N. Korea says S. Korea responsible for death of fisheries official
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Friday that the death of a South Korean fisheries official last month was a result of the South's "improper control."
"Explicitly speaking, the recent inglorious incident in the waters of the West Sea of Korea was the result of improper control of the citizen by the South side in the sensitive hotspot area at a time when there are tension and danger due to the vicious virus sweeping the whole of South Korea," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
"Therefore, the blame for the incident first rests with the South side," the KCNA said.
North Korea also tried its best to retrieve the body of the official to "no avail," it added.
"We are regretful for this and have decided to take sustained necessary measures in the future, too, in the relevant field," it said.
The KCNA also said the North "does not want to see the repetition of any unpleasant precedents in which accidental incidents led the north-south relations to a catastrophe."
