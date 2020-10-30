(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Oct. 30)

Korea's growth rate hovered below 2 percent for two consecutive years in 2018 and 2019 for the first time since the country began compiling GDP data in 1954. The prolonged pandemic crisis since early this year has accelerated the economic downturn, which is attributable mainly to ill-conceived policies such as the income-led growth drive pursued by the Moon government since it assumed office in May 2017. Stricter regulatory measures imposed on companies have further sapped economic vitality, holding them back from increasing investment and employment.