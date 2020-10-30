(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 30)

Oddities stemming from the real estate policy fallout are too many to mention. The biggest farce involves Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Hong Nam-ki in charge of the real estate policy. Without intending to do so, he set the prime example about how contradictory the new rent policy can be. He himself had to dispose of his extra home subject to a tax surcharge under reinforced regulations, but his tenant refused to move out citing his right to extend rent terms under the new Tenant Act. As a result, he had to pay extra incentive money to persuade the tenant to move out. If the top policymaker also had to pay extra to escape the conundrum, the government can easily imagine the agonies of common people.