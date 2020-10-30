Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's industrial output rises 2.3 pct in September

All News 08:12 October 30, 2020

SEJONG, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output, consumption and facility investment increased in September, in a sign that the nation's economy may be on a track toward a mild recovery from the coronavirus pandemic-caused slump, data showed Friday.

The nation's overall industrial production gained 2.3 percent on-month in September, following a 0.8 percent on-month decline in August, according to data compiled by Statistics Korea.

Compared with a year earlier, overall industrial production jumped 3.4 percent in September.

Retail sales rose 1.7 percent from a month earlier, and facility investment soared 7.4 percent on-month.

The economy contracted 3.2 percent on-quarter in the April-June period, plunging Asia's fourth-largest economy into a recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

