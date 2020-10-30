(LEAD) S. Korea's industrial output rises 2.3 pct in September
(ATTN: ADDS details in para 4, last 5 paras)
SEJONG, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output, consumption and facility investment increased in September, in a sign that the nation's economy may be on a track toward a mild recovery from the coronavirus pandemic-caused slump, data showed Friday.
The nation's overall industrial production gained 2.3 percent on-month in September, following a 0.8 percent on-month decline in August, according to data compiled by Statistics Korea.
Compared with a year earlier, overall industrial production jumped 3.4 percent in September.
Production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries jumped 5.4 percent on-month in September, marking the fastest growth since June.
The economy contracted 3.2 percent on-quarter in the April-June period, plunging Asia's fourth-largest economy into a recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.
But Asia's fourth largest economy returned to modest growth in the third quarter, marking the first quarterly expansion since the coronavirus pandemic began, as exports showed signs of improvement.
In the July-September period, the nation's real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.9 percent from the previous quarter, when it shrank 3.2 percent.
The third-quarter reading marked the fastest expansion since the first quarter of 2010.
Retail sales rose 1.7 percent from a month earlier, and facility investment soared 7.4 percent on-month.
Sales of durable goods, such as cars, fell 0.7 percent, but those of nondurable ones, such as cosmetics, rose 3.1 percent in September, the data showed.
Production of chips surged 26 percent on-month in September and auto output jumped 15.4 percent last month.
A Statistics Korea official said industrial output showed signs of improvement, backed by a recovery in exports.
The so-called cyclical component of the composite leading index, which predicts the turning point in business cycles, rose by 0.4 point on-month to 101.3.
Last month, South Korea saw exports rebound for the first time in seven months as major trade partners gradually resumed their business activities amid the pandemic.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
2
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
3
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
4
BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year
-
5
Park Re-hyun: Unsung pioneer of Korean modern art who juggled art, family life, language
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
2
Park Re-hyun: Unsung pioneer of Korean modern art who juggled art, family life, language
-
3
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
4
BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year
-
5
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
1
New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections remain problem
-
2
Hyundai unveils design of Genesis GV70 SUV
-
3
Supreme Court confirms 17-year prison term for ex-President Lee Myung-bak in corruption case
-
4
Retiring football legend says mental, not physical, issues pushed him into retirement
-
5
(LEAD) Supreme Court confirms 17-year prison term for ex-President Lee Myung-bak in corruption case