ABS issuance jumps 95 pct in Q3
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The issuance of asset-backed securities (ABS) in South Korea spiked more than 95 percent in the third quarter due to increased sales of government-led mortgage funds, data showed Friday.
The value of ABS issues stood at 18.7 trillion won (US$16.5 billion) during the July-September period, up 95.4 percent from a year ago, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
ABS are structured with mortgages, auto loans, credit-card receivables and student loans as underlying assets.
The surge came as the Korea Housing Finance Corp., the state-run mortgage agency, increased the issuance of its mortgage-backed securities (MBS).
The amount of MBS issued by the agency came to 10.6 trillion won in the three-month period, more than double the amount a year earlier.
MBS issuance rose sharply in the third quarter as financial institutions introduced new home-backed loans with low fixed interest rates for working-class people.
The outstanding value of ABS issues stood at 215.4 trillion won as of the end of September, up 2.9 percent from three months earlier, according to the data.
(END)
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
2
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
3
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
4
BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year
-
5
Park Re-hyun: Unsung pioneer of Korean modern art who juggled art, family life, language
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
2
Park Re-hyun: Unsung pioneer of Korean modern art who juggled art, family life, language
-
3
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
4
BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year
-
5
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
1
New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections remain problem
-
2
Hyundai unveils design of Genesis GV70 SUV
-
3
Supreme Court confirms 17-year prison term for ex-President Lee Myung-bak in corruption case
-
4
(LEAD) Supreme Court confirms 17-year prison term for ex-President Lee Myung-bak in corruption case
-
5
Retiring football legend says mental, not physical, issues pushed him into retirement