Friday's weather forecast

October 30, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/07 Sunny 0

Incheon 17/08 Sunny 0

Suwon 19/05 Sunny 0

Cheongju 19/06 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 19/05 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 18/03 Sunny 0

Gangneung 17/09 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 19/05 Sunny 0

Gwangju 20/06 Sunny 0

Jeju 18/13 Sunny 10

Daegu 19/06 Cloudy 10

Busan 20/12 Cloudy 20

