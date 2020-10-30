Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 October 30, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/07 Sunny 0
Incheon 17/08 Sunny 0
Suwon 19/05 Sunny 0
Cheongju 19/06 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 19/05 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 18/03 Sunny 0
Gangneung 17/09 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 19/05 Sunny 0
Gwangju 20/06 Sunny 0
Jeju 18/13 Sunny 10
Daegu 19/06 Cloudy 10
Busan 20/12 Cloudy 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
2
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
3
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
4
BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year
-
5
Park Re-hyun: Unsung pioneer of Korean modern art who juggled art, family life, language
Most Saved
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
2
Park Re-hyun: Unsung pioneer of Korean modern art who juggled art, family life, language
-
3
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
4
BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year
-
5
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
1
New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections remain problem
-
2
Hyundai unveils design of Genesis GV70 SUV
-
3
Supreme Court confirms 17-year prison term for ex-President Lee Myung-bak in corruption case
-
4
(LEAD) Supreme Court confirms 17-year prison term for ex-President Lee Myung-bak in corruption case
-
5
Retiring football legend says mental, not physical, issues pushed him into retirement