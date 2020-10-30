S&T Motiv Q3 net profit down 30.3 pct. to 17.5 bln won
All News 09:00 October 30, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- S&T Motiv Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 17.5 billion won (US$15.5 million), down 30.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 28.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 27.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 7.8 percent to 258.6 billion won.
(END)
