Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea, Mongolia to lower tariffs starting 2021 under regional trade pact

All News 09:17 October 30, 2020

SEJONG, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Mongolia will lower tariffs on some products starting next year, as Ulaanbaatar joined a regional trade pact known as the Asia-Pacific Trade Agreement (APTA), Seoul's finance ministry said Friday.

Under the deal, South Korea will reduce tariffs by an average 33.4 percent on 2,797 items, while Mongolia will cut tariffs by an average 24.2 percent on 366 items, the ministry said in a statement.

Mongolia's accession to the APTA is expected to help the two nations expand trade ties, the ministry said.

Currently, Mongolia only has a bilateral free trade deal with Japan.

South Korea is part of the APTA, which also includes China, Laos, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and India.

The APTA was established in 1975 and China joined the agreement in 2011.

S. Korea, Mongolia to lower tariffs starting 2021 under regional trade pact - 1

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Mongolia-tariff
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!