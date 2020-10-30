SK Innovation turns to red in Q3
All News 09:41 October 30, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 16.1 billion won (US$14.3 million), swinging from a profit of 174.3 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 28.9 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a profit of 330.1 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 32 percent to 8.41 trillion won.
