Lock&lock Q3 net profit up 15.6 pct. to 5.5 bln won

All News 10:18 October 30, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Lock&lock Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 5.5 billion won (US$4.8 million), up 15.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 9.6 billion won, up 50.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 4.4 percent to 134.2 billion won.
