Seoul stocks extend losses late Friday morning on tech slump
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares extended losses late Friday morning despite the overnight Wall Street rebound, as major tech giants suffered a slump.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 20.57 points, or 0.88 percent, to 2,306.1 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks widened losses after a weak start, led by a retreat in top cap techs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded by 0.52 percent to 26,659.11 on Thursday (New York time) on the improved third-quarter economic growth, after plunging 3.43 percent the previous session on pandemic panic-selling.
In Seoul, most large caps traded lower.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics dropped 0.86 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix slid 0.37 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics slipped 0.14 percent, and Celltrion shed 2.37 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, declined 1.47 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver lost 2.01 percent, with its rival Kakao down 1.9 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem fell 3.84 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO dipped 1.18 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,127.65 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.75 won from the previous session's close.
