Samsung Engineering-led consortium wins US$3.6 bln deal in Mexico
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co., a plant construction unit of Samsung Group, said Friday its consortium has clinched a US$3.6 billion deal to build refinery facilities in Mexico.
The company said its Mexican subsidiary, the Samsung Ingenieria Manzanillo, S.A. de C.V. and Asociados Constructores DBNR, S.A. de C.V. (AC DBNR) consortium, received a letter of intent from PTI Infraestructura de Desarrollo, S.A. de C.V., a subsidiary of the Mexican state-owned oil company, Pemex, for the Dos Bocas refinery project on Mexico's southern Gulf Coast.
Samsung Engineering said it will be responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) for the second and third packages out of the total six packages for the refinery project.
The second package includes the Diesel Hydrodesulfurization unit, the gasoil hydrodesulfurization unit, the naphtha hydro-treating unit and the naphtha reformer, while the third package includes the fluid catalytic cracking unit.
The refinery will have a daily processing capacity of 340,000 barrels of crude oil.
Samsung Engineering said it has received the EPC order through the successful progress of its front-end engineering design (FEED) job for the Dos Bocas refinery project.
An engineering company is better positioned to win an EPC deal in a plant project if it obtains the FEED deal for it.
