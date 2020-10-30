Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering turns to loss in Q3

All News 13:37 October 30, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 77 billion won (US$68.3 million), shifting from a profit of 20.4 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 40.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 30.3 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 5 percent to 3.45 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!