LG International Q3 net income up 358.9 pct. to 41.3 bln won
All News 13:37 October 30, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- LG International Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 41.3 billion won (US$36.6 million), up 358.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 34.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 29.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 14.3 percent to 3.15 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
2
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
3
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
4
BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year
-
5
Park Re-hyun: Unsung pioneer of Korean modern art who juggled art, family life, language
Most Saved
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
2
Park Re-hyun: Unsung pioneer of Korean modern art who juggled art, family life, language
-
3
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
4
BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year
-
5
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
1
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections remain problem
-
3
New virus cases above 100 for 3rd day, cluster infections in focus
-
4
S. Korea reports another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza
-
5
Biden vows to strengthen alliance with S. Korea, push for N.K. denuclearization through 'principled diplomacy'