LG International Q3 net income up 358.9 pct. to 41.3 bln won

All News 13:37 October 30, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- LG International Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 41.3 billion won (US$36.6 million), up 358.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 34.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 29.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 14.3 percent to 3.15 trillion won.
