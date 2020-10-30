Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Biden vows not to extort S. Korea with troop withdrawal threats
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pledged Friday to strengthen the alliance with South Korea, rather than "extorting Seoul with reckless threats to remove our troops," and keep pressing toward North Korea's denuclearization through "principled diplomacy."
Biden made the pledge in a special article contributed exclusively to Yonhap News Agency just days ahead of the U.S. presidential election, reciting the catch phrase of the Korea-U.S. alliance, "Katchi Kapshida," or "We Go Together."
-----------------
(LEAD) PM calls for response readiness against COVID-19 on Halloween weekend
SEOUL -- The prime minister on Friday called on state and local health authorities to maintain response readiness against potential COVID-19 cluster transmissions during the upcoming Halloween weekend.
"I ask that related agencies and local governments focus all their efforts on antivirus work so that the Halloween weekend does not end up becoming a source of a mass virus spread," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said during a government meeting.
-----------------
(2nd LD) N. Korea says S. Korea responsible for death of fisheries official
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL -- North Korea said Friday that South Korea is the first to blame for the death of a fisheries official killed at sea last month because the South failed to exercise proper control over its citizen.
But the North also said such an "accidental" incident should not lead inter-Korean relations to a "catastrophe." It also said it tried its best, unsuccessfully, to search for the body of the South Korean official to return it to his family.
-----------------
Gov't resumes discount coupon program for travel, dining sectors
SEOUL -- The government on Friday resumed a national discount coupon program aimed at resuscitating the domestic travel and dining industries that have suffered severely from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters said the government will start releasing discount coupons for travel programs, restaurants and lodging facilities around the country, in stages at 2 p.m. Friday, as part of a 90.4 billion-won (US$76.2 million) project to revitalize domestic spending.
-----------------
Female employees hit harder by economic fallout from COVID-19: data
SEOUL -- The new coronavirus pandemic has had a more negative impact on the employment of women than that of men in South Korea, data showed Friday.
The number of employed women stood at 11.58 million last month, down 2.4 percent from 11.87 million a year earlier, according to a report on female employment trends by the Korean Women's Development Institute.
-----------------
U.S. Amb. Harris says S. Korea, U.S. fought 'side by side against invasion from the north'
SEOUL -- U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris has said that South Korea and the United States had fought together against "invasion from the north" during the Korean War, amid a controversy over Chinese President Xi Jinping's characterization of the conflict as the fight against U.S. "imperialist invaders."
Harris made the remarks at an anniversary event for the Korea Times on Thursday, as he stressed the two countries' fight for democracy under the alliance, which he said was "forged in blood in the crucible of war."
-----------------
Minister urges N. Korea to cooperate in turning DMZ into 'experimental space for coexistence'
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Lee In-young called Friday for North Korea to cooperate in efforts to turn the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two sides into "experimental space for coexistence."
Lee made the remarks in an opening speech during an international forum held in the border town of Cherwon to discuss how to develop the world's most heavily fortified border into a peace zone.
-----------------
New virus cases above 100 for 3rd day, cluster infections in focus
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases rose by triple digits for the third straight day Friday, as cluster infections across the country continued to pile up amid eased social distancing measures.
The country added 114 more COVID-19 cases, including 93 domestic infections, raising the total caseload to 26,385, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
(END)
