Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Q3 net income down 47.7 pct. to 34.6 bln won

All News 14:13 October 30, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 34.6 billion won (US$30.6 million), down 47.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 101.1 billion won, down 54 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 29.9 percent to 4.57 trillion won.
