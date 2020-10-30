Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Q3 net nearly halves on equity loss

All News 16:08 October 30, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with more details throughout)

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Global shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (HHIH) said Friday its net profit nearly halved in the third quarter from a year ago on a loss from equity ties with its oil-refining affiliate.

Net profit reached 34.6 billion won (US$30.6 million) in the July-September period, down 48 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Sales fell 30 percent to 4.57 trillion won, and operating income dropped 54 percent to 101 billion won.

"Hyundai Oilbank Co. fell sharply due to a drop in oil prices. It led to the third-quarter weak performance of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings," the company said.

Among subsidiaries of the holding company, Hyundai Oilbank, which takes up a large portion of the holding company's earnings, saw its sales fall 37 percent to 3.3 trillion won in the third quarter from a year earlier on decreased oil prices.

HHIH closed down 1.83 percent at 214,500 won on the Seoul bourse.

This photo, provided by Hyundai Oilbank Co. on July 9, 2020, shows its plant in Daesan, a coastal city 137 kilometers southwest of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

