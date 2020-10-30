(LEAD) Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Q3 net nearly halves on equity loss
By Nam Kwang-sik
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with more details throughout)
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Global shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (HHIH) said Friday its net profit nearly halved in the third quarter from a year ago on a loss from equity ties with its oil-refining affiliate.
Net profit reached 34.6 billion won (US$30.6 million) in the July-September period, down 48 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Sales fell 30 percent to 4.57 trillion won, and operating income dropped 54 percent to 101 billion won.
"Hyundai Oilbank Co. fell sharply due to a drop in oil prices. It led to the third-quarter weak performance of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings," the company said.
Among subsidiaries of the holding company, Hyundai Oilbank, which takes up a large portion of the holding company's earnings, saw its sales fall 37 percent to 3.3 trillion won in the third quarter from a year earlier on decreased oil prices.
HHIH closed down 1.83 percent at 214,500 won on the Seoul bourse.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
2
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
3
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
4
BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year
-
5
Park Re-hyun: Unsung pioneer of Korean modern art who juggled art, family life, language
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
2
Park Re-hyun: Unsung pioneer of Korean modern art who juggled art, family life, language
-
3
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
4
BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year
-
5
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
1
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
2
New virus cases above 100 for 3rd day, cluster infections in focus
-
3
(LEAD) Biden vows not to extort S. Korea with troop withdrawal threats
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections remain problem
-
5
Biden vows to strengthen alliance with S. Korea, push for N.K. denuclearization through 'principled diplomacy'