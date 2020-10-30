Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Dongwon Systems Q3 net profit up 85 pct. to 17.6 bln won

All News 14:54 October 30, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Dongwon Systems Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 17.6 billion won (US$15.6 million), up 85 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 83.9 percent on-year to 29.6 billion won. Sales increased 5.7 percent to 285.2 billion won.
