Dongwon Systems Q3 net profit up 85 pct. to 17.6 bln won
All News 14:54 October 30, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Dongwon Systems Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 17.6 billion won (US$15.6 million), up 85 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 83.9 percent on-year to 29.6 billion won. Sales increased 5.7 percent to 285.2 billion won.
(END)
