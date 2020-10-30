Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 October 30, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
Oct. 24 -- U.N. rights official slams N. Korea over killing of S. Korean at sea

25 -- Biden says N. Korea has more 'lethal' missiles because of Trump

27 -- U.S. open to dialogue with N. Korea at any place, any time: U.S. diplomat

28 -- Denuclearization will bring prosperity of N. Korea, not end of regime: O'Brien

29 -- Biden vows to push for N.K. denuclearization through 'principled diplomacy'

30 -- N. Korea says S. Korea responsible for death of fisheries official
(END)

