Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
Red Cross chief calls for joint medical research with N.K.
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea needs to ditch its long-held approach of providing one-sided aid to North Korea that could "hurt its pride" and instead seek such projects as joint medical research equally involving experts from the two Koreas, the head of Seoul's Red Cross said Friday.
Red Cross Chairman Shin Hee-young made the remarks during his presentation at a peace forum in Seoul, calling for a shift to "a new paradigm of inter-Korean cooperation in the field of public health."
"North Korea does not accept medical assistance that has received sanctions exemptions from the United Nations because it believes that humanitarian assistance hurts their pride and is something to be ashamed of," he said.
------------
N. Korea showing little sign of easing border control: unification ministry
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has shown little sign of lifting restrictions imposed on the operation of trains across its border with China to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the unification ministry said Monday.
Early in the day, the Daily NK, a local news website specializing in North Korea, reported that the North and China have reached a deal to resume the operation of international trains moving across their border starting Friday.
"We are paying close attention to relevant situations, but based on the result of monitoring up until this weekend, there have been no marked changes," Yoh Sang-key, the ministry's spokesperson, said during a regular press briefing. "We will continue to keep tabs on the matter for a longer time."
------------
Defense ministry reviewing possible provision of intelligence on slain official to U.N.
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is considering providing the United Nations with military intelligence collected in the course of North Korea's killing of one of its citizens if the U.N. launches an investigation, Defense Minister Suh Wook said Monday.
On Sept. 22, North Korea fatally shot the 47-year-old official, who was adrift in its side of the Yellow Sea, and burned his body, according to the South Korean military. He went missing the previous day while on duty near the western border island of Yeonpyeong.
The authorities also said that the official was presumed to have sought to defect to the North, citing military intelligence. The Coast Guard also made an interim conclusion earlier this month that he sought the defection after losing money in gambling.
------------
Unification ministry to launch ecological survey of Han River estuary next month
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will launch an ecological survey on its side of the Han River's estuary along the inter-Korean border early next month as part of efforts to implement an agreement with North Korea to jointly use the now-restricted waterway, an official said Tuesday.
Under a military agreement signed at a 2018 summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the two sides agreed on the joint use of the Han River estuary along their western border and conducted joint waterway research in November that year.
The border waterway has been off limits to civilian vessels due to military tensions. The inter-Korean deal calls for opening it for civilian passage so as to reduce tensions between the two sides.
------------
N.K. slams top S. Korean security official over remarks about inter-Korean ties
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea sharply criticized South Korea's national security adviser over his remarks during a recent trip to the United States that inter-Korean relations should be resolved through discussions with the U.S. and other countries in the region.
The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the remarks by Suh Hoon, chief of the South's presidential National Security Office, represent a "denial and betrayal" of a series of inter-Korean agreements.
"South Korea's security adviser secretly visited the United States and went fooling around with them," KCNA said, referring to Suh's trip to Washington earlier this month that included meetings with his counterpart Robert O'Brien and other top officials.
------------
N. Korea says S. Korea responsible for death of fisheries official
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Friday that South Korea is the first to blame for the death of a fisheries official killed at sea last month because the South failed to exercise proper control over its citizen.
But the North also said such an "accidental" incident should not lead inter-Korean relations to a "catastrophe." It also said it tried its best, unsuccessfully, to search for the body of the South Korean official to return it to his family.
The 47-year-old fisheries official was fatally shot by the North's military while adrift in the North Korean side of the Yellow Sea, according to the South's military. He went missing the previous day while on duty near the western border island of Yeonpyeong.
------------
Minister urges N. Korea to cooperate in turning DMZ into 'experimental space for coexistence'
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young called Friday for North Korea to cooperate in efforts to turn the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two sides into "experimental space for coexistence."
Lee made the remarks in an opening speech during an international forum held in the border town of Cherwon to discuss how to develop the world's most heavily fortified border into a peace zone.
"The South and the North are a single community of life and security," Lee told the forum. "Now is the time for us to pay attention to the possibility of the DMZ as a platform for cooperation in tackling such issues as infectious diseases, public health and climate change."
(END)
