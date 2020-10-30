Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanmi Science turns to red in Q3

October 30, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Science Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 7.5 billion won (US$6.6 million), swinging from a profit of 6 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 3.6 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a profit of 8.1 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 5.7 percent to 215.8 billion won.
