Hanmi Pharm. turns to red in Q3

All News 15:18 October 30, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Pharm. Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 31.2 billion won (US$27.5 million), turning from a profit of 8.9 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 32.3 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a profit of 24.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 0.5 percent to 266.9 billion won.

The operating loss was 8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
