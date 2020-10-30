Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Heavy Industries remains in red in Q3

All News 15:23 October 30, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 7.4 billion won (US$6.5 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 13.4 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a loss of 312 billion won a year earlier. Revenue fell 14.6 percent to 1.67 trillion won.
