Samsung Heavy Industries remains in red in Q3
All News 15:23 October 30, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 7.4 billion won (US$6.5 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 13.4 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a loss of 312 billion won a year earlier. Revenue fell 14.6 percent to 1.67 trillion won.
(END)
