(LEAD) Samsung Heavy's Q3 net losses narrow on one-off gains
By Nam Kwang-sik
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with more details; CHANGES headline)
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Friday its net losses narrowed in the third quarter from a year earlier due to one-off gains.
Net losses shrank to 7.4 billion won (US$6.5 million) in the July-September period from a net loss of 583.2 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Sales fell 14.6 percent on-year to 1.67 trillion won, while operating losses narrowed to 13.4 billion won from 312 billion won a year earlier.
"Reduced costs of raw materials and additional proceeds from changed orders for offshore plants helped prop up the bottom line," the company said in an e-mailed statement.
Samsung Heavy also said it will make concerted efforts to gain more orders for liquefied natural gas carrier in the rest of the year.
But the shipbuilder won $1 billion worth of orders in the nine-month period, marking 12 percent of its target of $8.4 billion.
(END)
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
2
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
3
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
4
BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year
-
5
Park Re-hyun: Unsung pioneer of Korean modern art who juggled art, family life, language
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
2
Park Re-hyun: Unsung pioneer of Korean modern art who juggled art, family life, language
-
3
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
4
BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year
-
5
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
1
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
2
(LEAD) Biden vows not to extort S. Korea with troop withdrawal threats
-
3
New virus cases above 100 for 3rd day, cluster infections in focus
-
4
Biden vows to strengthen alliance with S. Korea, push for N.K. denuclearization through 'principled diplomacy'
-
5
S. Korea reports another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza