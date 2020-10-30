KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DOOSAN 46,600 DN 250
DaelimInd 78,000 DN 5,400
CJ LOGISTICS 159,500 UP 500
Hanwha 24,050 DN 1,050
Donga Socio Holdings 106,500 DN 3,000
CJ 76,000 DN 1,400
SamsungF&MIns 179,000 DN 6,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,600 DN 1,100
Kogas 27,250 DN 1,100
LGInt 15,450 DN 50
SK hynix 79,900 DN 1,800
DB HiTek 31,950 DN 1,450
Youngpoong 483,500 DN 9,500
HyundaiEng&Const 30,650 UP 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,950 DN 550
JWPHARMA 30,800 DN 500
LotteFood 306,000 UP 500
NEXENTIRE 5,230 DN 40
CHONGKUNDANG 152,500 DN 6,500
KCC 153,000 DN 3,000
SKBP 159,500 UP 4,000
Daesang 24,050 DN 750
SKNetworks 4,535 UP 25
SBC 9,400 UP 90
ORION Holdings 12,400 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 6,060 DN 180
Hyundai M&F INS 23,300 DN 1,300
SK Discovery 62,900 DN 2,100
GCH Corp 22,500 UP 50
LotteChilsung 85,900 DN 1,100
LS 51,800 DN 1,900
GC Corp 300,000 UP 8,500
GS E&C 26,700 DN 600
HyundaiMtr 164,500 DN 5,500
AmoreG 43,550 DN 1,900
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 24,100 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 442,000 UP 10,500
KPIC 194,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,270 DN 70
POSCO 208,000 DN 4,000
