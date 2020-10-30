KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SPC SAMLIP 63,400 DN 2,300
SAMSUNG SDS 168,500 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 21,800 DN 350
KUMHOTIRE 3,560 DN 135
DB INSURANCE 44,250 DN 950
SamsungElec 56,600 DN 1,500
NHIS 9,540 DN 320
Binggrae 55,700 DN 200
Yuhan 59,500 DN 1,700
HITEJINRO 33,500 DN 350
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,000 UP 100
ShinhanGroup 30,350 DN 1,100
BukwangPharm 23,300 DN 1,450
ILJIN MATERIALS 42,700 DN 150
TaekwangInd 710,000 UP 10,000
SsangyongCement 5,550 DN 50
KorZinc 382,500 UP 1,000
KAL 19,950 DN 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,090 DN 290
LG Corp. 67,800 DN 2,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 73,700 DN 1,500
BoryungPharm 14,000 DN 600
L&L 10,400 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 48,500 DN 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 28,900 DN 600
Shinsegae 207,500 DN 3,000
Nongshim 288,000 UP 500
SGBC 27,500 DN 100
Hyosung 74,000 DN 1,100
LOTTE 28,400 DN 500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14900 DN650
KiaMtr 50,500 DN 2,500
DWS 22,700 UP 550
SamsungEng 11,750 UP 1,350
IlyangPharm 71,100 DN 1,500
Ottogi 532,000 DN 16,000
MERITZ SECU 3,290 DN 100
HtlShilla 74,200 DN 1,000
F&F 90,900 DN 900
Hanmi Science 53,200 DN 2,400
