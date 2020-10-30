Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 October 30, 2020

SamsungElecMech 133,500 DN 4,500
GS Retail 32,100 DN 800
Hanssem 94,200 DN 5,800
TAEYOUNG E&C 9,970 DN 80
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,370 DN 160
SKC 73,200 DN 1,100
KSOE 78,400 DN 1,400
KumhoPetrochem 133,000 DN 500
LG Innotek 152,000 DN 6,000
HMM 8,970 DN 520
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 233,000 DN 6,000
Mobis 225,500 DN 12,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,100 DN 500
HDC HOLDINGS 9,980 DN 220
S-1 81,600 DN 800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,700 DN 1,950
HYUNDAI WIA 41,750 DN 2,500
OCI 61,800 DN 4,400
LS ELECTRIC 49,600 DN 1,200
SamsungHvyInd 5,050 0
SYC 48,150 DN 350
HyundaiMipoDock 28,000 DN 650
IS DONGSEO 38,200 0
S-Oil 54,300 DN 1,300
Hanchem 141,000 DN 4,500
UNID 43,450 DN 700
KEPCO 19,950 DN 350
SamsungSecu 32,100 DN 1,300
KG DONGBU STL 7,760 DN 210
SKTelecom 214,000 DN 8,500
S&T MOTIV 50,500 DN 200
HyundaiElev 37,200 DN 200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,650 DN 500
Hanon Systems 11,200 DN 550
SK 182,500 DN 5,500
DAEKYO 3,790 DN 155
GKL 12,000 DN 150
Handsome 27,850 DN 500
Asiana Airlines 3,575 DN 25
COWAY 69,400 DN 800
(MORE)

