KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 83,400 DN 1,700
IBK 8,170 DN 150
NamhaeChem 7,900 DN 110
DONGSUH 28,950 DN 450
BGF 4,015 DN 75
SAMSUNG C&T 110,500 DN 500
PanOcean 3,585 DN 105
SAMSUNG CARD 29,400 DN 700
CheilWorldwide 20,850 UP 50
KT 22,100 DN 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL141500 DN3000
LOTTE TOUR 14,400 DN 500
LG Uplus 11,050 DN 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,200 DN 700
KT&G 81,000 DN 1,200
DHICO 13,750 DN 400
LG Display 14,050 DN 400
Kangwonland 21,100 DN 700
NAVER 290,000 DN 8,500
Kakao 330,000 DN 13,000
NCsoft 776,000 DN 37,000
DSME 21,350 DN 400
DSINFRA 8,320 DN 110
DWEC 3,000 UP 10
Donga ST 84,000 DN 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,300 DN 250
CJ CheilJedang 361,000 DN 8,000
DongwonF&B 161,500 DN 3,000
KEPCO KPS 27,500 DN 200
LGH&H 1,500,000 DN 7,000
LGCHEM 611,000 DN 40,000
KEPCO E&C 15,550 DN 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 70,700 DN 2,400
HALLA HOLDINGS 31,700 DN 850
HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,900 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 84,000 DN 3,200
Celltrion 241,000 DN 12,000
Huchems 22,900 DN 1,200
DAEWOONG PHARM 91,200 DN 2,200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,200 DN 1,800
