KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 68,600 DN 2,800
LOTTE Himart 30,600 UP 100
GS 33,000 DN 800
CJ CGV 20,100 DN 350
LIG Nex1 28,050 DN 500
Fila Holdings 38,300 DN 1,600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 167,500 DN 10,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 30,400 DN 400
HANWHA LIFE 1,535 DN 30
AMOREPACIFIC 158,000 DN 7,000
LF 14,650 DN 200
FOOSUNG 8,910 DN 290
SK Innovation 125,500 DN 4,000
POONGSAN 24,450 DN 1,050
KBFinancialGroup 40,100 DN 900
Hansae 17,700 DN 100
LG HAUSYS 66,100 DN 200
Youngone Corp 28,400 DN 900
KOLON IND 35,400 DN 900
HanmiPharm 262,500 DN 7,500
BNK Financial Group 5,510 DN 160
emart 142,000 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY316 50 DN1350
KOLMAR KOREA 44,050 DN 800
HANJINKAL 74,700 DN 2,200
DoubleUGames 61,500 DN 2,300
CUCKOO 91,200 DN 1,000
COSMAX 105,000 DN 7,500
MANDO 35,700 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 682,000 DN 15,000
INNOCEAN 59,100 UP 900
Doosan Bobcat 28,850 UP 500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,900 UP 150
Netmarble 117,000 DN 6,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S214500 DN4000
ORION 108,500 DN 7,500
BGF Retail 118,000 DN 4,500
SKCHEM 346,000 DN 17,000
HDC-OP 19,800 DN 250
WooriFinancialGroup 8,890 DN 120
