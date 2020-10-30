LG Electronics Q3 net nearly doubles on strong TV, home appliance sales
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Friday its net profit nearly doubled in the third quarter from a year earlier on the back of strong global demand for its TVs and home appliances amid the pandemic.
The South Korean tech giant said its net income reached 649.2 billion won (US$573.6 million) in the July-September period, up 87.8 percent from 345.7 billion won the previous year.
Its third-quarter operating income stood at 959 billion won, up 22.7 percent on-year, while sales reached 16.9 trillion won, rising 7.8 percent over the same period. Both figures are record highs for the company in the third quarter.
The results were in line with the earnings guidance announced earlier this month that beat the market consensus.
LG said its robust performance in the third quarter was driven by roaring home appliance and TV sales amid the stay-at-home trend driven by the pandemic.
Sales from LG's home appliance and air solution division reached 6.2 trillion won in the quarter, up 15.5 percent on-year.
The tech giant's home entertainment division, which includes its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TVs, logged sales of 3.67 trillion won, up 14.3 percent over the same period.
According to market researcher TrendForce, LG was the world's second-largest TV vendor in the third quarter after its TV shipments increased 6.7 percent on-year to 7.94 million units. Compared with the second quarter, LG's TV shipments soared 81.7 percent.
The South Korean tech giant's mobile business, however, continued to struggle, recording an operating loss of 148.4 billion won in the third quarter. LG's mobile business has been in the red since the second quarter of 2015.
LG said sales from its mobile division stood at 1.52 trillion won, up 16.5 percent on-quarter, thanks to a recovery in global demand for mobile phones.
The company has expanded its budget smartphone lineup in major markets to overcome the division's slump.
