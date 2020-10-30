Hyundai Wia Q3 net up 256 pct. to 70.4 bln won
All News 16:00 October 30, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Wia on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 70.4 billion won (US$62 million), up 256.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 64.6 percent on-year to 13.2 billion won. Sales increased 3.6 percent to 1.83 trillion won.
The operating profit was 40.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
2
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
3
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
4
BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year
-
5
Park Re-hyun: Unsung pioneer of Korean modern art who juggled art, family life, language
Most Saved
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
2
Park Re-hyun: Unsung pioneer of Korean modern art who juggled art, family life, language
-
3
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
4
BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year
-
5
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
1
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
2
New virus cases above 100 for 3rd day, cluster infections in focus
-
3
(LEAD) Biden vows not to extort S. Korea with troop withdrawal threats
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections remain problem
-
5
Biden vows to strengthen alliance with S. Korea, push for N.K. denuclearization through 'principled diplomacy'